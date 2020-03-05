You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
WATCH LIVE: At 1:30 p.m.: 3A Semifinals: Dike-New Hartford vs. North Polk
0 comments

WATCH LIVE: At 1:30 p.m.: 3A Semifinals: Dike-New Hartford vs. North Polk

{{featured_button_text}}
Dike-New Hartford vs Jesup state basketball

Dike-New Hartford's Ellie Foster swats the ball away from Jesup's Payton McHone Monday in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Dike-New Hartford won, 56-43.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

No. 1 ranked Dike-New Hartford takes on No. 5-ranked North Polk in the Class 3A semifinals of girls' state basketball at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5.

PHOTOS: Dike and Jesup in the 2020 quarterfinals:

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News