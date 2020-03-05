You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
WATCH LIVE: At 11:45 a.m.: 5A Semifinals: Waterloo West vs. Waukee
0 comments
top story

WATCH LIVE: At 11:45 a.m.: 5A Semifinals: Waterloo West vs. Waukee

{{featured_button_text}}
030220ho-west-cf-1

Waterloo West's Sahara Williams (33) and the rest of the Wahawks celebrate their last-minute 51-49 win over Cedar Falls in Class 5A first-round action of the Iowa state basketball championships played Monday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

 TIM HYNDS, Lee Enterprises

No. 5 ranked Waterloo West takes on No. 1 ranked Waukee in the Class 5A semifinals of girls' state basketball at 11:45 a.m. Thursday, March 5.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News