WATCH NOW: 520 coronavirus deaths, 19,000+ cases in Iowa Friday

DES MOINES -- State health officials recorded 290 new coronavirus cases and 20 new deaths as of 10 a.m. Friday, days before new categories of businesses such as outdoor performance venues and sports gatherings were allowed to reopen with restrictions.
"Iowans are gradually getting back to life and business as usual," Gov. Kim Reynolds said, announcing she would cease her daily briefings on weekdays in favor of a twice-per-week briefing on Tuesdays and Thursdays from the State Capitol building in Des Moines, where the legislature is set to resume next week.
"Like you, I'm eager to get things back to normal, but I'm committed to a measured approach, taking personal responsibility," she said. "We will continue to get through this together."
Iowa remained at 12th in the nation on Friday among all 50 states and the District of Columbia for cases per capita. It remained at 20th in the nation in deaths per capita.
Adding Black Hawk County’s totals to the state’s, 19,017 people have tested positive for coronavirus, or 0.6% of the state’s population, of which 10,570 have recovered.
As of 10 a.m. Friday, the state had 520 deaths in 35 counties. More than 2.7% of Iowans who have tested positive for coronavirus have died, with 46% of those over the age of 80 and 41% between 61 and 80.
The state remained at 38 long-term care outbreaks in 17 counties, and Reynolds said Friday that eight businesses have also reported outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. Business outbreak information was not readily available on the state's coronavirus website.
Two Iowa counties have now had 3% or more of their population test positive for coronavirus: Buena Vista and Louisa counties.
Four Iowa counties -- Crawford, Marshall, Tama and Woodbury -- have had 2% or more of their population test positive, while another five are over 1%: Black Hawk, Dallas, Muscatine, Wapello and Wright counties.
A dozen counties have now had 10 or more COVID-19 deaths: Black Hawk, Dallas, Dubuque, Jasper, Linn, Louisa, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Scott, Tama and Woodbury counties.
The state continued to bring its positive test rate down, now sitting at a 12.8% rate from yesterday’s 13% rate. The World Health Organization recommends a positive test rate of 10% or less as an adequate testing rate to get a handle on virus activity.
The Black Hawk County Health Department reported 15 more cases Thursday and IDPH reported one more death Friday for a total of 1,950 cases and 44 deaths, an infection rate of 1.5%. The county has the third-highest number of cases in the state, behind Polk and Woodbury counties.
Black Hawk County has four long-term care facility outbreaks: Harmony House remained at 91 cases and 22 recovered among residents and staff, Friendship Village remained at 47 cases and 16 recovered, Pillar of the Cedar Valley added one case for 20 cases with two recovered, and NewAldaya Lifescapes remained at 17 cases with seven recovered.
Tama County added one case for 401 cases and 26 deaths, an infection rate of 2.4%.
Tama County has two long-term care outbreaks: Westbrook Acres added one case for 45 cases with 22 recovered, and Sunnycrest Nursing Center remained at nine cases with four recovered.
Allamakee County remained at 120 cases and four deaths, an infection rate of 0.86%.
Bremer County added two cases for 69 cases and six deaths, an infection rate of 0.28%.
Though administrators at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Communities say their outbreak has been over since May 14, the state still classifies the facility as having an active outbreak, with 30 cases and 25 recovered.
A state coronavirus strike team completed testing of long-term care facility employees in Waverly this week.
Buchanan County added one case for 32 cases, an infection rate of 0.15%. Fayette County remained at 26 cases, an infection rate of 0.13%.
Winneshiek County remained at 23 cases, an infection rate of 0.11%. Grundy County remained at 19 cases, an infection rate of 0.15%.
Floyd County added one case for 19 cases and one death, an infection rate of 0.12%. Hardin County remained at 16 cases, an infection rate of 0.09%.
Butler County remained at 15 cases, an infection rate of 0.1%. Howard County remained at 12 cases for an infection rate of 0.13%.
Franklin County added two cases for 12 cases, an infection rate of 0.12%. Chickasaw County added one case for nine cases, an infection rate of 0.07%.
Mitchell County remained at five cases, an infection rate of 0.05%.
