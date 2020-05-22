UPDATE: WATCH NOW: 18 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 450 new cases

DES MOINES -- The state announced 18 new COVID-19 deaths and 454 new cases of coronavirus Friday, continuing upward trends in both metrics on the day movie theaters, museums and pools were allowed to partially reopen.
Gov. Kim Reynolds reiterated that any Iowans wanting a coronavirus test could go to TestIowa.com to schedule an appointment for one.
But the Test Iowa site in Waterloo was being closed and moved to Marshall County, local officials said.
"Sites are moved to other communities where we see there is a need," Reynolds said during Friday's briefing, noted the metric for that included "where virus activity is increasing or where access is limited."
She defended taking down sites in large population centers like Waterloo by saying the Test Iowa sites weren't "the only way to get tested." Around 12% of Black Hawk County's total tests, more than 800, came from the Test Iowa Waterloo site.
"If you take a look at that holistically, we're providing incredible testing opportunities for Iowans," Reynolds said.
Iowa remained 14th in the nation among all 50 states and the District of Columbia for cases per capita. It remained 23rd in deaths per capita.
The state has a 13.7% positive test rate, lower than Wednesday's 13.9% and trending downward for the past week. The World Health Organization recommends a positive test rate of 10% or less to be an adequate testing rate.
Five Iowa counties have had 2% or more of their population test positive: Crawford, Louisa, Marshall, Tama and Woodbury counties. Another three are over 1%: Black Hawk, Muscatine and Wapello counties.
Nine counties have had 10 or more COVID-19 deaths: Black Hawk, Dallas, Dubuque, Jasper, Linn, Muscatine, Polk, Tama and Woodbury counties.
The Black Hawk County Health Department reported eight more cases for a total of 1,877 cases and 37 deaths Thursday.
Adding Black Hawk County’s totals to the state’s, 16,630 people in 98 of Iowa’s 99 counties have tested positive for coronavirus, or 0.53% of the state’s population, with 8,858 Iowans recovered. Only Decatur County along the Missouri border has no positive cases recorded.
The county has four long-term care facility outbreaks, but none added new cases Friday. Harmony House remained at 89 cases among residents and staff, Friendship Village was at 47 cases, Pillar of the Cedar Valley was at 19 cases, and NewAldaya Lifescapes was at 17 cases.
As of 10 a.m. Friday, the state had 418 deaths in 34 counties, and around 2.5% of Iowans who have tested positive for coronavirus have died, with 88% of those over the age of 61.
The state dropped outbreak status at Premiere Estates of Toledo, ending up at 36 long-term care facility outbreaks in 16 counties. Those outbreaks added up to 1,497 cases and 219 deaths Friday; 602 have recovered.
Allamakee County added two cases for a total of 118 cases and four deaths.
Buchanan County added one case for a total of 31 cases. Butler County added one case for a total of 15 cases.
Floyd County added four cases for a total of 15 cases and one death.
Grundy County added one case for a total of 20 cases.
Tama County added seven cases and two deaths for a total of 383 cases and 23 deaths. The county now only has one long-term care outbreak: Westbrook Acres added six cases Friday for a total of 41 cases.
Winneshiek County added one case for a total of 21 cases.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.