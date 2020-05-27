WATCH LIVE: 595 new coronavirus cases, 21 new deaths; Gov. gives update

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES -- State health officials reported 595 new cases of coronavirus and 21 new deaths from COVID-19 as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Iowa Department of Public Health hasn't recorded that high of a daily case count since May 7, when there were 655 cases.

More than 400 of Wednesday's new cases were from Buena Vista County alone, which now has 675 cases and an infection rate of 3.4% by population, the highest rate in the state.

Gov. Kim Reynolds gives her update on the pandemic's effects on Iowa at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Iowa remained at 13th in the nation on Wednesday among all 50 states and the District of Columbia in cases per capita. It remained 21st in the nation in deaths per capita.

Adding Black Hawk County’s totals to the state’s, 18,479 people in 98 of Iowa’s 99 counties have tested positive for coronavirus, or 0.59% of the state’s population, of which 9,859 have recovered. Only Decatur County along the Missouri border has no positive cases recorded.