WATCH: For 1st time, menorah lit in Lincoln Park during Hanukkah celebration

WATERLOO — As boys and young men sang and danced along to traditional Jewish songs set to house music beats in Lincoln Park, Rabbi Aron Schimmel remarked on the unique challenges they dealt with growing up in today’s society that he didn’t have to, particularly the “dangers” of too much technology.

But Schimmel, the director of Chabad North East Iowa in Postville — which runs a yeshiva, or Jewish educational institution for boys across the country — also had a unique perspective on how to overcome that challenge.

“It’s not by fighting it. It’s more by adding good deeds” like spending quality family time together, Schimmel said. “This is the way that, automatically, the negative disappears. This is the message of Hanukkah.”

That message, of choosing light over darkness, was on literal as well as metaphorical display as Schimmel brought his tall traveling menorah to downtown Waterloo on Tuesday evening, apparently the first time downtown Waterloo has hosted a Jewish holiday celebration.

It brought a few dozen out, some from the local Sons of Jacob Synagogue, to hear the message, listen to music from wcfsymphony performers and eat latkes and donuts.

Jonathan Grieder, a city councilor, lit the shammash, or servant candle, a ninth candle that lights the others.

“I am so glad to see so many people from across the Cedar Valley out, both Jew and gentile, to celebrate this very important celebration for so many families here in our community,” Grieder said.

Schimmel began traveling with his menorah to cities like Fairfield and La Crosse, Wisconsin, last year as a way to spread the message of Hanukkah after a “sad and broken” 2020, he said.

“We figured the way to push away darkness is by adding light,” he said.

This year, he and the boys from the yeshiva added Waterloo, Cedar Rapids and Dubuque to their list. Robert Swazo, a University of Northern Iowa professor, lit three candles on the menorah to celebrate the third night of Hanukkah.

“The menorah represents the principle of equality and religious freedom upon which our great country was founded, and it is a wonderful symbol of the religious diversity that is the hallmark of the great cities of Waterloo and Cedar Falls, and of this great country,” Schimmel said.

The holiday commemorates the rededication of the Jerusalem temple after a second-century victory of the vastly-outnumbered Maccabees over the Syrians. In particular, Schimmel said, the eight-day December holiday is about the miracle of the sacramental oil — only one usable jar was found in the otherwise desecrated Temple, according to the Talmud — lasting for eight days when it was supposed to last only one.

“It resembles that idea that a little light has the power to overcome much darkness,” Schimmel said. “It’s a message of hope for all mankind.”

