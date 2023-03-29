WAVERLY – Wartburg College's tenor/bass ensemble, Ritterchor, will perform a home concert at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 2 in the Wartburg College Chapel.

The concert will also feature Festeburg, a 12-voice a cappella tenor/bass ensemble. The concert is open to the public and donations will be accepted to cover future tour opportunities.

The concert repertoire will include pieces by Knut Nystedt; Dan Forrest; Stacey Gibbs; and Wartburg graduates Matthew and Shelly Armstrong and Connor Koppin. Ritterchor and Festeburg also will premiere a piece by Wartburg junior Derek Jordan titled "Through the Valley."

