Wartburg's Germany on Campus series of events continues with Edward Westermann talk

WAVERLY -- Edward Westermann, a regents professor of history at Texas A&M University-San Antonio, will speak at Wartburg College's annual Kleinfeld Lecture in German History, Culture and Politics at 4:45 p.m. Nov. 28.

Westermann's lecture, “Celebrating the Final Solution? Wannsee and the Intoxication of Mass Murder,” will draw upon his recent publication, “Drunk on Genocide: Alcohol and Mass Murder in Nazi Germany.” The event, in Wartburg's Whitehouse Business Center 214, is free and open to the public.

A prolific author on the Holocaust and military history, Westermann has received numerous fellowships, including ones from Fulbright, the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and the German Academic Exchange Service. More recently, he served on the Texas Holocaust and Genocide Commission.

His talk is part of the college's Germany on Campus series of events, an initiative exploring aspects of Germany's past, present and future. Wartburg's focus is on the Wannsee Conference, where the "Final Solution of the Jewish Question" was determined.