WAVERLY -- Karen Black, Wartburg College's Rudi Inselmann Endowed Professor of Organ, will be featured at the college's first Bach's Lunch organ series recital of 2023 on Feb. 10.

The concert will begin at 12:30 p.m. in the Wartburg Chapel. It will be preceded by a noon lunch and conversation with Black in the Chapel Commons. The program will feature music by Dieterich Buxtehude, Alice Jordan and Craig Phillips.

Black teaches organ and church music, music theory and aural skills; serves as organist for weekday chapel; and conducts the Kantorei choral ensemble and the Wartburg Handbell Choir. She also recently served as the North Central Regional Councillor of the American Guild of Organists.

She has been heard on the nationally broadcast "Pipedreams" program.

Grout Museum's Norris Corson Family Planetarium Planetarium 1 Planetarium 2 Planetarium 6 Planetarium 3 Planetarium 8 Planetarium 4 Planetarium 5 Planetarium 7