Wartburg-Waverly Festival of Trees open now through Dec. 14

ftrees.jpg

WAVERLY — The Wartburg-Waverly Festival of Trees will brighten the halls of the Wartburg College Classroom Technology Center now through Dec. 14.

The holiday display, open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, combines the efforts of the college and the community, with Christmas trees decorated by academic departments, offices and student organizations at Wartburg and community businesses and nonprofits.

The festival attracts about 5,000 guests, including those visiting the community for events like Christmas with Wartburg, Waverly’s Christmas Greetings on Main, Wartburg’s December Commencement and the Wartburg Community Symphony Holiday Concert.

