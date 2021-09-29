 Skip to main content
Wartburg to host RitterSing concert
Wartburg to host RitterSing concert

WAVERLY -- More than 400 tenors and basses will join in a day of singing and voice master classes at RitterSing, a Wartburg College music festival that culminates with a finale concert at 5 p.m. Saturday in Neumann auditorium.

Concert tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for kindergarten through 12th-grade students and are available at www.wartburg.edu/festivals. The concert will also be livestreamed at www.wartburg.edu/knightvision.

Following Wartburg College’s current health guidelines, all participants and visitors are required to wear a mask if attending the in-person concert. 

