Wartburg team places second at Iowa Collegiate Mathematics Competition

WAVERLY — A team of three Wartburg College students placed second in the 28th annual Iowa Collegiate Mathematics Competition.

Sophomores Paul Zelle and Saad Khattak and freshman Jeff Miller competed against 14 teams from six other Iowa colleges and universities. A University of Iowa team took home first place and therefore will host next year’s challenge.

Each team was given a two-page exam with 10 questions. This year’s test was administered at the students’ home schools in compliance with ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

“I am very pleased that Jeff, Paul and Saad performed so well in the competition,” said Brian Birgen, professor of mathematics. “They took the opportunity seriously and the results demonstrated that. I am optimistic they will do even better next year, and hopefully we will be able to host the exam soon.”

The competition is sponsored by the Iowa Section of the Mathematical Association of America.

