 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wartburg student receives grant for community shower project in Nepal

  • 0
Wartburg College Logo - BizMo

WAVERLY -- Projects for Peace awarded a Wartburg College student with a $10,000 grant to carry out an effort to fund a community-run shower for women and girls in Nepal.

Soniya Sanam Tamang, a Davis United World College Scholar from Nepal, will partner with the Oda Foundation to support health care and education in Nepal's Kalikot District.

The showers will be solar-powered and provide a safe and hygienic space for menstruating women and girls to shower, as well as wash reusable menstruation pads.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Recording breaking weight loss achieved in new drug trial

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News