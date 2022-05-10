Wartburg student receives grant for community shower project in Nepal

WAVERLY -- Projects for Peace awarded a Wartburg College student with a $10,000 grant to carry out an effort to fund a community-run shower for women and girls in Nepal.
Soniya Sanam Tamang, a Davis United World College Scholar from Nepal, will partner with the Oda Foundation to support health care and education in Nepal's Kalikot District.
The showers will be solar-powered and provide a safe and hygienic space for menstruating women and girls to shower, as well as wash reusable menstruation pads.