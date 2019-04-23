This article originally appeared in the 2019 Spring Inclusion Magazine.
WAVERLY — Krystal Madlock is like any other Wartburg College administrator in that it’s part of her job to make sure students are progressing well, and ready for life after college.
But her focus isn’t strictly academic. It’s about making sure multicultural students and students of color on campus are adjusting to — and thriving in — life at majority-white Wartburg and small-town Waverly.
Over the past 20 years in various roles, Madlock, a 2005 winner of The Courier’s 20 Under 40 Award, has seen many successes in that arena, especially now as the director of multicultural student services.
“I see them grow,” she said. “They come into small-town Iowa — never been here before — and graduate four years later as very successful individuals. I love to see that progression.”
As part of her job, Madlock chairs Wartburg’s Diversity and Inclusion Council, which is responsible for outlining Wartburg’s diversity policies at the institutional level and getting programming and training to students.
“From this, we developed a Community Response Team (in 2017) if there are issues on campus dealing with bias,” Madlock said.
With each step forward, however, Madlock also sees the occasional step back. She cited a vandalism case last year in which a vandal finger-wrote “Go Nazis” and a racial slur in frost on a college mail delivery vehicle, according to the Wartburg Trumpet.
“We knew, as a community, we needed to address it, and we did that,” she said.
That incident led to the “Hate Has No Place Here” campaign, which became the “You Belong” initiative at the beginning of the 2018-19 school year. According to Wartburg’s website, You Belong seeks to get out the message to “all students that they belong at Wartburg regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, religion, place of origin, sexual orientation or ability.”
“With Diversity and Inclusion, there have definitely been some successes, but sometimes I still question why, in 2019, we’re still having those conversations,” Madlock said. “I can’t believe this is still happening, but at the same time, I really can.”
She also advises ethnic student unions like the Black Student Union and the Spanish and Latin Student Association, and serves as second adviser to all American multicultural students on campus.
“Coming from high school, there’s a transition, but also when you’re not from around here, there’s a transition,” Madlock said. “I’m here just to make sure they’re transitioning well to their new environment.”
But it’s not just about helping students of color learn to thrive in a mostly-white world, Madlock said. It’s also about showing students the value of diversity.
“I honestly think, as we continue to grow and become more and more diverse, actually having those conversations about race, about LGBTQ issues, still remains very difficult,” she said. “And I think as time goes on, as social media progresses and we grow as people, we need to figure out how to do that.”
Wartburg’s website boasts that 21 percent of its student enrollment is either students of color or international students, which is lower than the national average for ethnic diversity but higher than nearby colleges like the University of Northern Iowa and Luther College, according to CollegeFactual.com.
With growing diversity, Madlock said she’s now focused more on the “inclusion” part of diversity and inclusion, which includes students as well as faculty and staff, she said.
“There’s no quick answer to that, no five-step program,” she said. “We have to figure out what works for us as an institution.”
Madlock said she’s starting with changing individuals. One of those ways is learning about the biases we hold, and she’s not immune herself: Madlock is a self-proclaimed “big history buff” with plenty of knowledge on the Civil Rights movement, but doesn’t know as much about LGBTQ issues or disability rights, she said.
“We all have biases, and we need to recognize those up front in order to move forward,” she said. “If I don’t know something, it’s up to me to go out and get that information, and up to me to ask questions. I may not agree, but at least we have an understanding and there’s respect.”
