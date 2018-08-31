WAVERLY — Three female religious leaders will share their faith perspectives at Wartburg College’s first Keep on Learning community education series of 2018-19, beginning Thursday.
Dena Kazkaz, president of the Masjid-Al-Noor Islamic Center in Waterloo; Erin Maidan Paige, a Jewish lay leader in Waterloo; and Ruth Ratliff, a deacon at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Cedar Falls, will explore what three faiths say about women, to women, and through women.
Classes continue Sept. 13, 20 and 27 in the Heritage Room of Saemann Student Center. Coffee will be served at 9 a.m., followed by the class from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Parking is available near Saemann Student Center for those entering campus via Wartburg Boulevard.
Registration is not required. The first class of each session is free; a $35 fee due at the second class covers the rest of the sessions.
Other topics offered in the series will include “Making Math Meaningful” in October, “U.S. History on the Musical Stage” in November, “Surviving the Extremes” in January, “The Vietnam War” in February, “To Your Good Health” in March and “And That Changed Everything” in April.
The Keep on Learning series is sponsored by Waverly Health Center. For more information, call 352-8491, email alumni@wartburg.edu or go to www.wartburg.edu/kol.
