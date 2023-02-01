Wartburg’s Keep on Learning looks at climate change

WAVERLY — Attendees will explore the history of climate change and its causes during Wartburg College's Keep on Learning community education series beginning Thursday.

"Change in Our World and How We Deal With It" will be led by Stephen Main, a Wartburg professor emeritus of biology. Main will lead attendees through a discussion of climate change in the context of a human-dominated planet and consider today's responses.

Keep on Learning, Wartburg's adult education program, is open to all residents of the Cedar Valley. Classes meet Thursday mornings on the Wartburg College campus in the Heritage Room of Saemann Student Center, beginning with coffee at 9 a.m., followed by the presentation from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Advance registration is not required. If you enjoy the first class and decide to continue, a $40 fee is payable at the second class. The session will continue Feb. 9, 16 and 23, with additional four-week sessions on China and inclusive community coming in March and April.

Parking is available near Saemann Student Center for those entering campus via Wartburg Boulevard.

The Keep on Learning series is sponsored by Waverly Health Center. The Wartburg Alumni & Parent Relations Office coordinates Keep on Learning with the assistance of a volunteer committee. For more information, call (319) 352-8491, email alumni@wartburg.edu or visit www.wartburg.edu/kol.