Wartburg’s Keep on Learning dives into data in April

WAVERLY — Attendees will examine all kinds of statistics during Wartburg College’s Keep on Learning community education series beginning Thursday, April 7.

“Data-Driven Decision Making” will be led by Larry Leutzinger, UNI professor emeritus of mathematics. Leutzinger will draw conclusions about life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness using data and fourth-grade math.

Keep on Learning, Wartburg’s adult education program, is open to all residents of the Cedar Valley. Classes meet Thursday mornings on the Wartburg College campus in the Heritage Room of Saemann Student Center, beginning with coffee at 9 a.m., followed by the presentation from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Advance registration is not required. If you enjoy the first class and decide to continue, a $40 fee is payable at the second class. The session will continue April 14, 21 and 28 and is the final Keep on Learning course of the 2021-22 season.

Parking is available near Saemann Student Center for those entering campus via Wartburg Boulevard.

The Keep on Learning series is sponsored by Waverly Health Center. The Wartburg Alumni & Parent Relations Office coordinates Keep on Learning with the assistance of a volunteer committee. For more information, call (319) 352-8491, email alumni@wartburg.edu or visit www.wartburg.edu/kol.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0