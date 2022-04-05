 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Wartburg’s Keep on Learning dives into data in April

  • 0

WAVERLY — Attendees will examine all kinds of statistics during Wartburg College’s Keep on Learning community education series beginning Thursday, April 7.

“Data-Driven Decision Making” will be led by Larry Leutzinger, UNI professor emeritus of mathematics. Leutzinger will draw conclusions about life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness using data and fourth-grade math.

Keep on Learning, Wartburg’s adult education program, is open to all residents of the Cedar Valley. Classes meet Thursday mornings on the Wartburg College campus in the Heritage Room of Saemann Student Center, beginning with coffee at 9 a.m., followed by the presentation from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Advance registration is not required. If you enjoy the first class and decide to continue, a $40 fee is payable at the second class. The session will continue April 14, 21 and 28 and is the final Keep on Learning course of the 2021-22 season.

Parking is available near Saemann Student Center for those entering campus via Wartburg Boulevard.

People are also reading…

The Keep on Learning series is sponsored by Waverly Health Center. The Wartburg Alumni & Parent Relations Office coordinates Keep on Learning with the assistance of a volunteer committee. For more information, call (319) 352-8491, email alumni@wartburg.edu or visit www.wartburg.edu/kol.

FIRST Robotics Competition at McLeod Center and UNI-Dome - 3/25/22

1 of 8
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cedar Falls chase ends in arrest

Cedar Falls chase ends in arrest

CEDAR FALLS — A Raymond woman has been arrested in connection with a chase in a stolen truck following a theft at a Cedar Falls store Sunday a…

Watch Now: Related Video

30,000 service members from Europe and North America endure the Arctic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News