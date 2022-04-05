Wartburg’s Keep on Learning dives into data in April

WAVERLY — Attendees will examine all kinds of statistics during Wartburg College’s Keep on Learning community education series beginning Thursday, April 7.
“Data-Driven Decision Making” will be led by Larry Leutzinger, UNI professor emeritus of mathematics. Leutzinger will draw conclusions about life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness using data and fourth-grade math.
Keep on Learning, Wartburg’s adult education program, is open to all residents of the Cedar Valley. Classes meet Thursday mornings on the Wartburg College campus in the Heritage Room of Saemann Student Center, beginning with coffee at 9 a.m., followed by the presentation from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Advance registration is not required. If you enjoy the first class and decide to continue, a $40 fee is payable at the second class. The session will continue April 14, 21 and 28 and is the final Keep on Learning course of the 2021-22 season.
Parking is available near Saemann Student Center for those entering campus via Wartburg Boulevard.
The Keep on Learning series is sponsored by Waverly Health Center. The Wartburg Alumni & Parent Relations Office coordinates Keep on Learning with the assistance of a volunteer committee. For more information, call (319) 352-8491, email alumni@wartburg.edu or visit www.wartburg.edu/kol.
1 of 8
FIRST Robotics Competition - 1
More than 2,000 high school students on 45 teams from seven states compete during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Cedar Falls High School Team 525 members Mila Haynes, Sean Radke and Kylie Buchholz trade high fives before running their robot in competition on Friday during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
FIRST Robotics Competition at McLeod Center and UNI-Dome - 3/25/22
1 of 8
FIRST Robotics Competition - 1
More than 2,000 high school students on 45 teams from seven states compete during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FIRST Robotics Competition - 2
More than 2,000 high school students on 45 teams from seven states compete during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
FIRST Robotics Competition - 3
Cedar Falls High School Team 525 members Sean Radke, Mila Haynes and Kylie Buchholz run their robot in competition on Friday during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FIRST Robotics Competition - 4
The Waterloo Unity 4 Tech team, featuring East an West High students, runs their robot in competition on Friday during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
FIRST Robotics Competition - 5
Cedar Falls High School Team 525 members Mila Haynes, Sean Radke and Kylie Buchholz trade high fives before running their robot in competition on Friday during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FIRST Robotics Competition - 6
Cedar Falls High School Team 525 members Ethan Strohm, Sean Radke and Mila Haynes load up their robot between matches on Friday during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FIRST Robotics Competition - 7
Cedar Falls High School Team 525 members Sean Radke, Mila Haynes and Kylie Buchholz run their robot in competition on Friday during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FIRST Robotics Competition - 8
The Columbus Catholic robotics team The Coded Collective celebrates after a strong finish during a match on Friday at the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.