WAVERLY — A Christmas opera featuring five life-sized puppets and guest singers will be featured during the Wartburg Community Symphony’s holiday concert Dec. 15.
The symphony, directed by Sam Stapleton, will present the Christmas opera by Gian Carlo Menotti as part of its holiday program at 3 p.m. in Neumann Auditorium on the Wartburg College campus. A reception follows, and visitors may view the college’s Festival of Trees in the Classroom Technology Center down the hallway from the auditorium lobby.
Following a trio of holiday favorites, “Sleigh Ride,” “Troika” from “Lieutenant Kije Suite” and “Christmas Festival,” and an intermission, the symphony will present “Amahl and the Night Visitors.”
The opera is based on Italian folk tales about the Nativity and Epiphany and tells the story of Amahl, a disabled child who lives in poverty with his widowed mother. He tells tall tales, so his mother pays little attention when he describes a bright star in the night sky. Later that night, three kings seek shelter with Amahl and his mother, carrying with them gold and gifts for the child who has been born in Bethlehem. As events unfold, Amahl finds himself blessed.
The Menotti opera premiered in 1951, the first opera written specifically for television.
“The overarching theme, for me, is that sometimes in pursuit of who we think is Christ, we miss seeing Christ in the people around us,” said Brian Pfaltzgraff, Wartburg’s music department chairman.
“It’s the retelling of the Christmas story from the point of view of Amahl, who has an ongoing conversation with his mother about the wondrous evening that he’s seeing outside. He doesn’t want to go to bed because he sees this glorious star.”
Puppets ranging in size from a child to the 7-foot-tall King Caspar convey the story. The puppets were commissioned by Queen Elizabeth II and created by the Little Angel Puppet Theatre of London in 1967. In 2008, the collection of 23 puppets was acquired by St. John’s Abbey in Collegeville, Minn., where they remain today.
Bringing the puppets to campus and producing “Amahl and the Night Visitors” is “the culmination of about 35 years of interest in the opera. This is the first time I’ve had a willing orchestra to assist me with it and willing singers, and the addition of these puppets was really a deciding factor,” Pfaltzgraff explained.
He was introduced to the puppets in November when he and three Wartburg students joined the Lourdes High School choir in Rochester for a series of “Amahl and the Night Visitors” performances incorporating the puppets.
They are beautiful, Pfaltzgraff said, “and I commented that we had a couple of performances coming up and lamenting we couldn’t do a full-blown production. Brother (Paul-Vincent) Niebaur shrugged and said, ‘Why don’t you use our puppets?’”
The Wartburg symphony board jumped at the opportunity.
“They look fantastic and completely unexpected, and in some cases, completely bizarre,” Pfaltzgraff said, which he expects will appeal to younger audience members. The music, too, is familiar to many people. “I grew up thinking that was the only kid on the planet whose parents were odd or square enough to listen to a show like this.”
Each puppet takes at least two puppeteers to operate. One person holds the puppet — which can weigh up to 25 pounds — while a second puppeteer manipulates the arms and torso. A combination of community members and Wartburg students, many of whom will perform in a live-action version of the opera in January, will operate the puppets.
In addition, Pfaltzgraff said the puppets “will be taking some field trips to communicate with our younger audiences in an effort to educate them a little bit about what this production is about.”
Concert tickets are $17 for adults and $7 for K-12 youth. Admission is free for children under 5 and Wartburg College students with a student ID.
