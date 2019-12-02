WAVERLY — Wartburg College music professor Craig Hancock and a team of mostly music education students spent a weekend in November rolling out dents, replacing pads, unsticking valves and bathing 21 instruments for the Charles City band program.
The “Instrument Repair Blitz,” as Hancock coined the weekend, was part real-world experience for his students and part community service as each of the instruments belonged to the Charles City band program.
“The Wind Ensemble was in Charles City on our way to the airport for our international tour in Japan last May. We met the band and shared the stage with them at a concert that night,” Hancock said. “I saw that two of their tubas had serious damage to the bell and told the director I had the skills and tools to help him.”
This fall, Jacob Gassman, the Charles City High School band director, called Hancock and asked him if his offer still stood. Before the end of the conversation, the repair list had grown to include a bass clarinet, mellophones, a marching baritone, oboes, trumpets, a French horn, a sousaphone and baritone and alto saxophones.
“When you use the same instruments year after year, you have to keep them maintained, but that costs money we don’t always have,” Gassman said. “I can do some repairs on site, but I don’t always have the time or expertise. They did some great work. I couldn’t have asked for better from them.”
Hancock, who leads the college’s Wind Ensemble, has been repairing instruments in one way or another for his entire 41-year career, though he was never formally taught the craft. Instead, he credits a father who instilled in him a thirst for knowledge and a passion for working with his hands.
“It’s just me against the dent,” he said. “I enjoy the battle.”
Jared Knapp, a sophomore music education major from Humboldt, is often the go-to guy when a friend has a sticky valve or other common brass instrument issue. He’s picked up most of his knowledge from hometown friends who work in instrument repair and from Hancock’s annual Band Camp, where high school students can take a session on basic repairs. Even as a student, Knapp understands the realities directors like Gassman face every day.
“The skills we are learning with Dr. Hancock can potentially save the schools where we end up working a lot of money,” said Knapp, who hopes to teach high school band after college. “As budgets in schools get smaller, I hope that more schools will recognize the value in these skills.”
