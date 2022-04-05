Wartburg professor receives Student Award for Excellence in Teaching

WAVERLY – Wartburg College professor Nana Quaicoe is the recipient of the 2022 John O. Chellevold Student Award for Excellence in Teaching and Professional Service.

Quaicoe, assistant professor of economics and the James A. Leach Chair in Banking and Monetary Economics, was honored during the Faculty and Staff Appreciation Event hosted by the Wartburg College Student Senate. Other honorees included Penni Pier, professor of journalism and communication and Grant L. Price Endowed Department Chair, who was named the Advisor of the Year, and Ryan Doty, assistant baseball coach, who was named the Outstanding Administrative Staff.

Quaicoe’s nominators called him an outstanding teacher who is able to make class exciting.

“He is also able to teach the material in a way that students can truly grasp. If a student is struggling, he is always willing to find time to help them. He also is really good at relating to students and is able to help us to be successful,” one student wrote.

The Chellevold award honors the late John O. Chellevold, a longtime Wartburg mathematics professor and administrator. It was established by one of his former students, the late Ross Nielsen, a 1939 Wartburg graduate who went on to a distinguished teaching career at the University of Northern Iowa and credited Chellevold as his inspiration.

Student nominators cited Pier’s critical role in their lives as both a professor and adviser.

“As an adviser, she cares for each of her students. She is dedicated to making sure that her students are taking the correct course load and have access to opportunities that will further their future careers,” her nominator wrote. “In the classroom, she is able to create a safe space where everyone truly feels welcome. It is clear she cares about each and every one of her students and their success, and she has truly been such a positive influence on me as a student.”

Doty’s nominator said the coach helped him grow as both an athlete and a person, while another credited Doty with helping him develop the study habits that enabled him to be a successful student.

