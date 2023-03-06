WAVERLY -- The Wartburg College Opera Workshop will present "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" on Thursday and Friday.

The opera will begin at 7:30 p.m. each night in McCaskey Lyceum. All tickets are $10 general admission; free for Wartburg students with an ID.

"The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" is a musical comedy centered on a fictional middle school spelling bee. For part of the show, several audience members are invited to the stage to compete in the spelling bee with the contestants.

The Wartburg production will contain adult themes and lyrics.

The Wartburg College Opera Workshop is led by Brian Pfaltzgraff, Opera Workshop co-director and associate professor of music, and associate professor Jennifer Larson. The workshop runs year-round and is open to students with an interest in singing and performing.

PHOTOS: Christmas with Wartburg in recent years CWW choir 1.jpg CWW Ritterchor 2.jpg CWW Ritterchor 1.jpg CWW St Elizabeth 1.jpg CWW Wind Ensemble 1.jpg CWW Wind Ensemble 2.jpg CWW Wind Ensemble_ 3.jpg CWW Wind Ensemble 4.jpg CWW Castle Singers 1.jpg CWW Castle Singers 2.jpg CWW Castle Singers 3.jpg CWW handbells 1.jpg CWW Kammerstreicher 1.jpg CWW Kammerstreicher 2.jpg CWW Kammerstreicher 3.jpg CWW Kammerstreicher 4.jpg CWW Kantorei 1.jpg ChristmasWithWartburg_120219_JD189.jpg ChristmasWithWartburg_120219_JD1608.jpg ChristmasWithWartburg_ ChristmasWithWartburg_120219_JD2386.jpg we three kings.jpeg christmas with wartburg mary-baby .jpeg christmas-at-wartburg ChristmasWithWartburg_120219_JD1625.jpg