WAVERLY -- The Wartburg College Kantorei and Handbell Choir will present their annual spring concert Saturday, April 1.

The free performance will begin at 4 p.m. in Wartburg Chapel. Kantorei, which performs music in a variety of styles, provides music for Wartburg Chapel services, off-campus worship services and Christmas with Wartburg.

Kantorei, conducted by Karen Black, will perform several selections, including "All Together We Are Love" by Katerina Gimon and "Give Me Oil in My Lamp" by Kyle Pederson. The ensemble's repertoire also includes Anne Krentz Organ's "The Healing of the Nations" and "Sicut Cervus" by Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina.

The Handbell Choir, also under Black's leadership, will perform "Joy and Elation," "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Celtic Praise," among others.

