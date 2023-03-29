WAVERLY -- The Wartburg College Kantorei and Handbell Choir will present their annual spring concert Saturday, April 1.
The free performance will begin at 4 p.m. in Wartburg Chapel. Kantorei, which performs music in a variety of styles, provides music for Wartburg Chapel services, off-campus worship services and Christmas with Wartburg.
Kantorei, conducted by Karen Black, will perform several selections, including "All Together We Are Love" by Katerina Gimon and "Give Me Oil in My Lamp" by Kyle Pederson. The ensemble's repertoire also includes Anne Krentz Organ's "The Healing of the Nations" and "Sicut Cervus" by Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina.
The Handbell Choir, also under Black's leadership, will perform "Joy and Elation," "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Celtic Praise," among others.
Cedar Falls Historical Society's new year-long exhibit explores the history of domestic service in Cedar Falls from the mid 1800s to the mid 1900s.
Photos: Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree
Columbus Catholic senior forward John Pranger scores his second goal of the Sailors' match against Grinnell at the
Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 27.
Cedar Falls junior Xanti Castillo gets by his defender during the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Waterloo East junior Davis Lopez Chajon fights through contact during the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
Waterloo West freshman Aldin Bajramovic scores the first goal of the season for the Wahawks during the Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree on Monday, March 23.
