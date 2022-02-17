 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wartburg hosting Black Business Expo

  • 0
Wartburg College Logo - BizMo

WAVERLY — Wartburg College’s student-led Black Student Union and the Multicultural Student Services Office are hosting a Black Business Expo on campus from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb 22.

The event, in the Heritage and St. Elizabeth Rooms, is part of the organization’s Black History Month programming and is open to the public. Masks are required on campus while indoors.

Guests are invited to meet the business owners, learn more about their products and services, and either shop the on-site stock or pick up coupons for a later date.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Disney resorts halt masks requirements for vaccinated visitors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News