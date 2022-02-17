Wartburg hosting Black Business Expo

WAVERLY — Wartburg College’s student-led Black Student Union and the Multicultural Student Services Office are hosting a Black Business Expo on campus from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb 22.

The event, in the Heritage and St. Elizabeth Rooms, is part of the organization’s Black History Month programming and is open to the public. Masks are required on campus while indoors.

Guests are invited to meet the business owners, learn more about their products and services, and either shop the on-site stock or pick up coupons for a later date.

