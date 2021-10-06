Wartburg homecoming activities planned

WAVERLY -- Wartburg College will celebrate Homecoming & Family Weekend Thursday through Sunday.

The public is invited to traditional homecoming events, including Kastle Kapers, the student variety show; the parade; the Renaissance Faire, featuring student organizations, off-campus vendors and family-friendly activities; the football game; Oktoberfest on the campus mall; and music ensemble performances.

Special this year will be an open house with self-guided tours at Greenwood, 902 12th St. NW. They will take place between 2 and 4 p.m. Friday. The home, which has served as the official residence of Wartburg College presidents since 1987, marks its 150th anniversary this year.

The full schedule of events and online registration are available at www.wartburg.edu/homecoming. Per the college’s current health policy, face masks are required to be worn indoors in areas where people congregate.

