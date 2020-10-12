Wartburg grows enrollment, retains more students of color

WAVERLY -- Despite the ongoing pandemic, enrollment at Wartburg College was up, helped along with a record number of Latinx students and a higher retention rate of students of color, the college said last week.
Full-time enrollment hit 1,525 this fall, up from 1,462 last year -- the highest it’s been since 2014, the college noted. Headcount, which includes students enrolled full- and part-time, is 1,564 compared to 1,505 in 2019.
“Our Admissions team and the entire Wartburg campus community was hitting on all cylinders to bring about this increased enrollment," said Edith Waldstein, vice president for enrollment management.
Wartburg said they enrolled 199 U.S. students of color, including a "record-setting" 72 Hispanic students.
Retention among Wartburg’s U.S. students of color also climbed from 76.7% last year to 84.4%, the highest it’s been since 2009. In total, American multicultural and international students comprise about 20 percent of the college’s total enrollment.
In recent years, the college has launched a multicultural student mentoring program and mock interviews with multicultural alumni leading the process to help bridge the gap in retention.
Support Local Journalism
Other efforts include a mentoring program for first-year students, a summer bridge program that helps prepare first-year students for the rigors of college, a job search resources webinar series specifically for multicultural students and first- and second-year meetings, conducted by Student Life and the college’s Pathways Center, for all multicultural students.
“Improvement around serving our multicultural students has long been a topic of conversation within Pathways and across campus,” said Derek Solheim, Pathways Center director. “It certainly takes a village to retain students in today’s competitive environment, and we are fortunate to have dedicated people across our campus who contribute to student success.”
International student enrollment was flat, said the college, but noted the students represent a record 61 countries.
Overall retention increased slightly to 87.6%, with the most significant increase coming between the first and second year, which was up to 83 percent, the highest it’s been since 1997. Retention for international students at Wartburg sits at 93%.
“We are excited and proud to have so many students with us this year from a broad range of U.S. and world cultures,” Waldstein said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.