Wartburg grows enrollment, retains more students of color

WAVERLY -- Despite the ongoing pandemic, enrollment at Wartburg College was up, helped along with a record number of Latinx students and a higher retention rate of students of color, the college said last week.

Full-time enrollment hit 1,525 this fall, up from 1,462 last year -- the highest it’s been since 2014, the college noted. Headcount, which includes students enrolled full- and part-time, is 1,564 compared to 1,505 in 2019.

“Our Admissions team and the entire Wartburg campus community was hitting on all cylinders to bring about this increased enrollment," said Edith Waldstein, vice president for enrollment management.

Wartburg said they enrolled 199 U.S. students of color, including a "record-setting" 72 Hispanic students.

Retention among Wartburg’s U.S. students of color also climbed from 76.7% last year to 84.4%, the highest it’s been since 2009. In total, American multicultural and international students comprise about 20 percent of the college’s total enrollment.

In recent years, the college has launched a multicultural student mentoring program and mock interviews with multicultural alumni leading the process to help bridge the gap in retention.

