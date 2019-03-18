WAVERLY — Wartburg College’s Opera Workshop and Players Theatre will present “Man of La Mancha” on Thursday and Friday.
The musical, directed by Brian Pfaltzgraff, associate professor of music, will begin at 7:30 p.m. both nights in Neumann Auditorium.
Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for those 18 and younger and free for Wartburg students with an ID.
The musical, set in the late 16th century, follows Miguel de Cervantes, who has been thrown into a dungeon by the Spanish Inquisition. Cervantes is attacked by his fellow prisoners, who wish to steal his trunk. To save his belongings, including an unfinished manuscript of his novel about Don Quixote, Cervantes must convince a “court” of his fellow prisoners of his innocence.
Brian Stinar, a 1994 Wartburg graduate, will stage direct the show, and Ethan VanderWoude, a 2018 graduate, will make a cameo.
Tickets are available at www.wartburg.edu/musical/ or at the door. All tickets are general admission. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
