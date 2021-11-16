 Skip to main content
Wartburg gallery hosts Whiting-Sack art exhibit on environmental action

WAVERLY — Margaret Whiting and Renata Sack are sharing the Waldemar Schmidt Gallery at Wartburg College with the exhibition, “The Environment Calls for Action.”

Margaret Whiting, mixed media 
Collection, Renata Sack 

The exhibit is open now through Dec. 17.

Each artist focuses their attention in environmental issues. Whiting often uses discarded law books as her medium, while Sack brings together environmental and social isues with objects she collects.

