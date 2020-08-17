Wartburg employs 12 contact tracers in 'aggressive' bid to keep coronavirus at bay

The extra 12 contact tracers, each of whom were trained via an online Johns Hopkins University course, are an additional piece of the puzzle, Kittle said.

“We’ve taken a pretty aggressive and really comprehensive approach,” he said. “What that’s going to mean is people are going to hear more from us than other institutions.”

What the college doesn’t have yet is a public plan for what numbers of cases will trigger thresholds on campus, such as ceasing in-person instruction or other measures. Kittle said those were being finalized and would be made public on the Knights Care website, though he didn’t have a timeline for that.

“Our internal goal is before the start of school,” he said. Freshmen begin moving in on Aug. 22.

Besides a mask mandate, distancing around campus and within classrooms would be marked, hand sanitizing stations would be placed throughout campus and a modified schedule was in place to rotate students between in-person and Zoom learning in particularly crowded classrooms.

“This will enable faculty to continue to provide instruction and allow us to still have a residential presence, which is just critical,” Kittle said.

