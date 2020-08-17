Wartburg employees add contact tracing to job duties in 'aggressive' bid to keep coronavirus at bay

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: This story was updated to note that the contract tracers at Wartburg are cross-trained existing employees, not new hires.

WAVERLY — A dozen employees at Wartburg College have been cross-trained to act as contact tracers to track coronavirus at the college. These new duties will aid administrators in making quick decisions, officials there said.

As of last week, 17 students had either positive or inconclusive coronavirus tests, according to the college, which posts such numbers under a “COVID Dashboard” on their coronavirus website, wartburg.edu/knights-care.

That number was high enough for KWAY Radio to declare an “outbreak” at the college, which enrolled just over 1,500 students last year.

Wartburg officials dispute that. Even if the numbers were all students — likely not the case, as the college’s number also includes faculty and staff — that would only be a 1.1% infection rate. By comparison, Bremer County has a confirmed infection rate of just under 1%.

“I think we’re being generally transparent, because we know that can aid in regards to mitigation” in the wider Waverly community, said Wartburg dean of students Dan Kittle.