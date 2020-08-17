Wartburg employees add contact tracing to job duties in 'aggressive' bid to keep coronavirus at bay

Editor's note: This story was updated to note that the contract tracers at Wartburg are cross-trained existing employees, not new hires.
WAVERLY — A dozen employees at Wartburg College have been cross-trained to act as contact tracers to track coronavirus at the college. These new duties will aid administrators in making quick decisions, officials there said.
As of last week, 17 students had either positive or inconclusive coronavirus tests, according to the college, which posts such numbers under a “COVID Dashboard” on their coronavirus website, wartburg.edu/knights-care.
That number was high enough for KWAY Radio to declare an “outbreak” at the college, which enrolled just over 1,500 students last year.
Wartburg officials dispute that. Even if the numbers were all students — likely not the case, as the college’s number also includes faculty and staff — that would only be a 1.1% infection rate. By comparison, Bremer County has a confirmed infection rate of just under 1%.
“I think we’re being generally transparent, because we know that can aid in regards to mitigation” in the wider Waverly community, said Wartburg dean of students Dan Kittle.
Besides the numbers, Wartburg’s coronavirus page also includes information on how classrooms will be configured, a visitor policy and rules about when and where to wear masks, which are required and included with each student’s Knights Care Safety Package.
The 12 contact tracers, each of whom were trained via an online Johns Hopkins University course, are an additional piece of the puzzle, Kittle said.
“We’ve taken a pretty aggressive and really comprehensive approach,” he said. “What that’s going to mean is people are going to hear more from us than other institutions.”
What the college doesn’t have yet is a public plan for what numbers of cases will trigger thresholds on campus, such as ceasing in-person instruction or other measures. Kittle said those were being finalized and would be made public on the Knights Care website, though he didn’t have a timeline for that.
“Our internal goal is before the start of school,” he said. Freshmen begin moving in on Aug. 22.
Besides a mask mandate, distancing around campus and within classrooms would be marked, hand sanitizing stations would be placed throughout campus and a modified schedule was in place to rotate students between in-person and Zoom learning in particularly crowded classrooms.
“This will enable faculty to continue to provide instruction and allow us to still have a residential presence, which is just critical,” Kittle said.
