WAVERLY — Season tickets and Wartburg Community Symphony Association memberships are available for the orchestra’s 2019-20 season, which starts Oct. 12.

The symphony, under the direction of Samuel Stapleton, will take the stage at 8 p.m. in Neumann Auditorium on the Wartburg College campus. An opening night reception will precede the concert in the auditorium foyer with refreshments and music by harpist Sheila Benson, a member of the orchestra and the WCSA board.

The concert will open with Richard Wagner’s prelude to “Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg,” a fan favorite that gives a nod to Wartburg’s own Meistersingers. Clarinetist Elizabeth Matera, a former member of the President’s Own Marine Band, will join the symphony for Mozart’s “Clarinet Concerto in A major.”

Rounding out the night will be Antonin Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9, “From the New World,” which he wrote following a summer spent in Spillville.

Season tickets provide admission to all four concerts of the season. Cost is $46 per adult or $10 for K-12 youth. Individual tickets to each concert cost $17 for adults and $7 for K-12 youth. Admission is free for children younger than 5 and Wartburg students with a student ID.

For tickets, check www.wart burg.edu/symphony. or go to the Wartburg Ticket Office in Saemann Student Center.

