WAVERLY — Season tickets and Wartburg Community Symphony Association memberships are available for the orchestra’s 2019-20 season, which starts Oct. 12.
The symphony, under the direction of Samuel Stapleton, will take the stage at 8 p.m. in Neumann Auditorium on the Wartburg College campus. An opening night reception will precede the concert in the auditorium foyer with refreshments and music by harpist Sheila Benson, a member of the orchestra and the WCSA board.
The concert will open with Richard Wagner’s prelude to “Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg,” a fan favorite that gives a nod to Wartburg’s own Meistersingers. Clarinetist Elizabeth Matera, a former member of the President’s Own Marine Band, will join the symphony for Mozart’s “Clarinet Concerto in A major.”
You have free articles remaining.
Rounding out the night will be Antonin Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9, “From the New World,” which he wrote following a summer spent in Spillville.
Season tickets provide admission to all four concerts of the season. Cost is $46 per adult or $10 for K-12 youth. Individual tickets to each concert cost $17 for adults and $7 for K-12 youth. Admission is free for children younger than 5 and Wartburg students with a student ID.
For tickets, check www.wart burg.edu/symphony. or go to the Wartburg Ticket Office in Saemann Student Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.