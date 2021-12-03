Wartburg Community Symphony concert to feature handbells, family-friendly opera

WAVERLY — The Wartburg Community Symphony will feature holiday music, a handbell choir and a family-friendly chamber opera at its annual Christmas concert, Dec. 11 in Neumann Auditorium at Wartburg College.

Conductor Rebecca Nederhiser will offer a pre-concert talk in the auditorium at 1 p.m., followed by the concert at 2 p.m. There are 57 college and community musicians in the orchestra, 14 students in the Wartburg Handbell Choir and an 18-member cast in "Amahl and the Night Visitors."

Gian Carlo Menotti’s“Amahl and the Night Visitors,” conducted by Brian Pfaltzgraff and featuring vocalists from the Wartburg Opera Workshop, will follow a brief intermission.

Tickets to the concert and Wartburg Community Symphony Association memberships will be available in the lobby prior to the performance and can also be purchased online with no processing fee at www.wartburg.edu/symphony.

Admission is $17 for adults and free for youth 18 and younger and Wartburg College students. Memberships offer complimentary tickets for the entire season and provide an opportunity to support the local symphony at levels that range upward from $50.

