Wartburg College to host annual drag show

Wartburg College's LGBTQIA+ organization, Wartburg College Alliance, will host its annual Drag Show on Saturday, May 14.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. at Neumann Auditorium, and is an all-ages show with performances by professional drag queens and kings, as well as amateur performers.

Tickets are free and donations are accepted during the event for Wartburg College Alliance. The organization says donations will provide a supportive and accepting environment for all students, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

