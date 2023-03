WAVERLY – The Wartburg College Symphonic Band will perform its spring concert at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 in Neumann Auditorium. The concert is free and open to the public.

The band, under the direction of Jeffrey de Seriere II, will perform pieces by new composers like Ryan Lindveit and Kevin Day, as well as traditional pieces like Gaspar Cassado's "Toccata."