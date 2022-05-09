 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wartburg College student receives McElroy Trust graduate fellowship

mcelroy trust logo 2022.jpg

WATERLOO -- The 39th annual graduate fellowships granted by the R.J. McElroy Trust were awarded to graduating seniors, including Wartburg College.

Rocio Amaro Marquez, who attends Wartburg College in Waverly, was granted a fellowship which carries a stipend of $36,000 paid over three years.

The fellowships, established by the McElroy Trustees in 1983, are designed to “encourage a person of accomplishment, intelligence, integrity, and leadership ability to pursue challenging academic careers.” Based upon satisfactory progress toward a doctorate degree, the annual stipend of $12,000 may be renewed for two additional years.

Amaro Marquez plans to pursue a doctorate molecular, cellular, developmental biology and genetics from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis-St.Paul.

Trust benefactor R. J. McElroy, was a pioneer broadcaster who started the Black Hawk Broadcasting Company in 1947. He died in 1965.

