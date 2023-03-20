WAVERLY — More than a hundred students, faculty and curious community members were on hand Saturday evening for Wartburg College’s annual Drag Show.

The event was organized by the Wartburg College Alliance, an LGBTQ-aligned organization. Wartburg College is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America.

“It’s for our students and the community to be able to express who they are and be able to have a safe space and just kind of enjoy a night,” said Aurion Redding, the adviser for the Alliance.

“It’s a small school, so that we even have the opportunity to put on a production this large, I’m very grateful for that,” she added. “That we can provide a sense of representation for so many people.”

The show took place amid a surge in anti-LGBTQ legislation in Iowa and across the country. Iowa’s Legislature this session has passed a ban on gender-affirming treatment for minors, and has barred transgender students access to school bathrooms and dressing rooms that align with their identified gender. Last year, Iowa passed a law banning transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s sports.

Those measures are among roughly 150 bills targeting transgender people that have been introduced in state legislatures this year. A bill passed in Tennessee bans “adult cabaret performances” in public or around children. In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration last week moved to revoke the liquor license of a Miami hotel that hosted a Christmas drag show.

However, performer Cassidy Atchison said such legislation only made her more determined to go on.

“I think things like this are important, especially when there are bills being passed to try and take away our rights and stuff like that, but that’s when you have to stand up and sing the loudest,” Atchison said. “You can pass whatever laws you want, you’re not going to erase the gay community.”

There were 15 performances by eight drag artists, including professional performers and amateurs alike, along with one student and one alum. The performances mostly consisted of lip-synching and some singing and posing to retro hits like “I Will Survive and “Car Wash Song” while collecting donations.

Performer Andrea Knight Michaels was making her sixth appearance at Wartburg. She said events like the show Saturday night are about self-expression in a nonjudgmental and supportive environment. It’s also a springboard for many who are interested in drag. Michaels said many of her colleagues started there.

“In my career, I’ve had so many students start at the Wartburg drag show and then we meet them later on at an open stage,” Michaels said. “They remember that they got to meet these individuals, and it helps boost their confidence on being who you are. Even with the legislation and the law right now – don’t let that stop you.”

Atchison said the Wartburg event is important because of the limited venues for such performances. Kings and Queens bar in downtown Waterloo, one of those venues, is currently closed and up for sale.

“Well, drag’s not big around here, especially since Kings and Queens closed,” Atchison said. “So I would say for a lot of students and a lot of kids, this is their only chance to kind of go out and see people who look like them and think like them and are in the same community as them.”

The show was produced by Wartburg College students, with proceeds going to the Alliance — the college’s LGBTQIA+ organization that provides a supportive and accepting environment for all students, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

