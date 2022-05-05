Wartburg College Opera Workshop sets May performances

WAVERLY -- The Wartburg College Opera Workshop will present two one-act operas, "Trial by Jury" and "The Old Maid and the Thief," on on Friday and Saturday.

The operas will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and at 3 p.m. May 7 in McCaskey Lyceum. All tickets are $10 general admission or free for Wartburg students with an ID.

Cast members include DaQuevion Burke of Waterloo, who will play the counsel in "Trial by Jury."

The operas will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and at 3 p.m. May 7 in McCaskey Lyceum. All tickets are $10 general admission or free for Wartburg students with an ID.

Brian Pfaltzgraff, Opera Workshop co-director and associate professor of music, will lead the workshop with associate professor Jennifer Larson. The workshop runs year-round and is open to students with an interest in singing and performing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0