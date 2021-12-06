Wartburg College gallery accepting exhibition proposals

WAVERLY — The Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery at Wartburg College is accepting exhibition proposals for the 2022-23 school year. The deadline for proposals is 5 p.m. Jan. 30.

Each proposal should include a resume or curriculum vitae, an artist statement, images of the artwork and a description of the proposed exhibition and its significance. Additional information about the gallery layout and specifications are available at www.wartburg.edu/gallery.

The proposal can be emailed to gallerydirector@wartburg.edu or j.kramerweston@wartburg.edu with “Exhibition Proposal: (First and Last Name)” in the subject line. The email can include a link to view the images online or high-resolution digital images (1.5 MB or larger). Images can be separated and sent in smaller groups per email if necessary.

Proposals also can be submitted via Google Drive. All information should be compressed into a single .zip file. The Google Drive link can then be emailed to one of the addresses listed above with the same subject line.

Applications also can be mailed to Wartburg College, Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery, ATTN: Gallery Director, 100 Wartburg Blvd., Waverly, IA, 50677-0939. Mailed documents should include a link to view the images online or a disc compatible with Windows and Mac. Materials will not be returned.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0