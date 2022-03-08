Wartburg College ensembles to perform concert Saturday

WAVERLY — The Wartburg College Castle Singers and Kammerstreicher will present a concert at 4 p.m. Saturday in Wartburg Chapel.

Free-will donations will be accepted to support scholarships and future tours. The two ensembles recently wrapped up a three-state regional tour that took them through Iowa, Nebraska and Colorado.

Nicki Toliver is Castle Singers director. The program includes works by Ysaye M. Barnwell, composers Rosephanye Powell, André J. Thomas, Rollo Dilworth, Les Caballos, Jeffery L. Ames, William Byrd, John Rutter and Eric Whitacre.”

The Wartburg College Castle Singers was established in 1950 and presents a wide variety of repertoire. Kammerstreicher, directed by Rebecca Nederhister, is Wartburg's auditioned string chamber orchestra. The ensemble comprises Wartburg’s top string students, including members of the newly formed St. George String Quartet.

