Wartburg College Board of Regents adds two new members

WAVERLY — The Wartburg College Board of Regents is announcing two new members, Kerri Blobaum and Ben Shanno, each elected to a three-year term.

Blobaum, of Livermore, California, graduated from Wartburg in 1994 with a degree in chemistry and math. She went on to earn a master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a doctorate from Johns Hopkins University. She is a materials scientist at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, where she manages the U.S. Department of Energy’s nuclear stockpile stewardship program and facilitates interaction between her lab and other DOE sites among other duties. In the community, Blobaum is a board member for the nonprofit Graduate Fellowships for STEM Diversity.

Shanno, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, is a 2004 Wartburg graduate with a degree in communications. He is the vice president and general merchandise manager of Family Dollar. Prior to that he was a senior buyer and vice president/divisional merchandise manager for JCPenney. Shanno served on the college’s Transforming Tomorrow national committee and was co-chair of the Class of 2004’s 10-year reunion.

