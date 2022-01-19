Wartburg College Board of Regents adds two new members

Blobaum, of Livermore, California, graduated from Wartburg in 1994 with a degree in chemistry and math. She went on to earn a master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a doctorate from Johns Hopkins University. She is a materials scientist at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, where she manages the U.S. Department of Energy’s nuclear stockpile stewardship program and facilitates interaction between her lab and other DOE sites among other duties. In the community, Blobaum is a board member for the nonprofit Graduate Fellowships for STEM Diversity.