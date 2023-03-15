WAVERLY -- Wartburg College Alliance will host its annual drag show on Saturday in Neumann Auditorium.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and is a fundraiser for Alliance -- the college's LGBTQIA+ organization that provides a supportive and accepting environment for all students, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The all-ages show will include performances by professional kings and queens, as well as student and local amateur performers.

Tickets to the show are free to the public. Donations will be accepted during the event to support the organization.

