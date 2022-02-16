Wartburg Choir to sing at regional choral conference

WAVERLY — The Wartburg Choir has been invited to sing at the American Choral Directors Association Midwestern Conference on Thursday at Harris Theater in Chicago.

The choir was selected by a two-tiered, blind audition where the screening committee does not know the identity of the choir or conductor. Each choir must submit recordings of past choral performances from the previous three years. The Wartburg Choir was one of only 20 ensembles selected from the more than 120 that applied.