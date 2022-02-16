Wartburg Choir to sing at regional choral conference

WAVERLY — The Wartburg Choir has been invited to sing at the American Choral Directors Association Midwestern Conference on Thursday at Harris Theater in Chicago.
The choir was selected by a two-tiered, blind audition where the screening committee does not know the identity of the choir or conductor. Each choir must submit recordings of past choral performances from the previous three years. The Wartburg Choir was one of only 20 ensembles selected from the more than 120 that applied.
The program will feature pieces by Vytautas Miskinis, Ily Matthew Maniano, Jacob Narverud and Ryan Main, Abbie Betinis, Ruthie Foster and Reena Esmail.
The conference brings together choral directors from all school levels — elementary through college, public and private — in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.