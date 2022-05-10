 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wartburg chapel organ anniversary ends with hymn festival

Wartburg College will host a hymn festival, after celebrating the Wartburg Chapel's 25th anniversary of the Dobson organ.

The festival, "From Generation to Generation: Hymns for Life's Journey," will be on May 15 at 4 p.m. in the Wartburg Chapel. It is free for the public.

The festival will be led by Robert A. Hobby, a composer of more than 250 hymns. Hobby is the director of music at Trinity English Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The Dobson organ was installed in 1996 by the Dobson Pipe Organ Builders of Lake City.

