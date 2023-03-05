WAVERLY -- Hudson Lourenco-Feld, an organist originally from Sao Paulo, Brazil, will be the featured guest at Wartburg College's Bach's Lunch on Friday, March 10.

The concert will begin at 12:30 p.m. in the Wartburg Chapel. It will be preceded by a noon lunch and conversation with Lourenco-Feld in the chapel commons. The program will feature four pieces by Johann Sebastian Bach.

By the age of 13, Lourenco-Feld was an assistant organist at Basilica do Carmo Church in Sao Paulo. In 2011, he began his undergraduate education at Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul while working for churches in Porto Alegre.

Following his graduation, he participated in a cultural exchange program, Music in Churches of the U.S.A., at Lebanon Valley College in Pennsylvania. He later attended the University of Iowa, graduating with a master's degree in organ performance in May 2019.

