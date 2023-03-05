WAVERLY -- Hudson Lourenco-Feld, an organist originally from Sao Paulo, Brazil, will be the featured guest at Wartburg College's Bach's Lunch on Friday, March 10.
The concert will begin at 12:30 p.m. in the Wartburg Chapel. It will be preceded by a noon lunch and conversation with Lourenco-Feld in the chapel commons. The program will feature four pieces by Johann Sebastian Bach.
By the age of 13, Lourenco-Feld was an assistant organist at Basilica do Carmo Church in Sao Paulo. In 2011, he began his undergraduate education at Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul while working for churches in Porto Alegre.
Following his graduation, he participated in a cultural exchange program, Music in Churches of the U.S.A., at Lebanon Valley College in Pennsylvania. He later attended the University of Iowa, graduating with a master's degree in organ performance in May 2019.
Photos: Elephants at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo in California
Joe Foster and Nolan Inthavong are shown watching the subtle moves of Mabhulane (Mabu) at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo in Fresno, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023. A community in the heart of California's farm belt has been drawn into a growing global debate over whether elephants should be in zoos. In recent years, some larger zoos have phased out elephant exhibits, but the Fresno Chaffee Zoo has gone in another direction, updating its Africa exhibit and collaborating with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums on breeding. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)
Gary Kazanjian
Pawan and Love Deep are photographed at the entrance to the elephant exhibit at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo in Fresno, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023. A community in the heart of California's farm belt has been drawn into a growing global debate over whether elephants should be in zoos. In recent years, some larger zoos have phased out elephant exhibits, but the Fresno Chaffee Zoo has gone in another direction, updating its Africa exhibit and collaborating with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums on breeding. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)
Gary Kazanjian
Mabhulane (Mabu) is seen in his open roaming area of the Fresno Chaffee Zoo in Fresno, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023. A community in the heart of California's farm belt has been drawn into a growing global debate over whether elephants should be in zoos. In recent years, some larger zoos have phased out elephant exhibits, but the Fresno Chaffee Zoo has gone in another direction, updating its Africa exhibit and collaborating with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums on breeding. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)
Gary Kazanjian
Gia Martinez, center, was elated about seeing the large male elephant, Mabhulane (Mabu), near the open area where the zoo's three elephants roam in Fresno, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023. A community in the heart of California's farm belt has been drawn into a growing global debate over whether elephants should be in zoos. In recent years, some larger zoos have phased out elephant exhibits, but the Fresno Chaffee Zoo has gone in another direction, updating its Africa exhibit and collaborating with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums on breeding. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)
Gary Kazanjian
Mabhulane (Mabu) is seen in his open roaming area of the Fresno Chaffee Zoo in Fresno, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023. A community in the heart of California's farm belt has been drawn into a growing global debate over whether elephants should be in zoos. In recent years, some larger zoos have phased out elephant exhibits, but the Fresno Chaffee Zoo has gone in another direction, updating its Africa exhibit and collaborating with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums on breeding. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)
Gary Kazanjian
Zookeepers Royce Beneke, left, and Sara Rogers are shown during a training session for Amahle, one of three elephants at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo in Fresno, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023. A community in the heart of California's farm belt has been drawn into a growing global debate over whether elephants should be in zoos. In recent years, some larger zoos have phased out elephant exhibits, but the Fresno Chaffee Zoo has gone in another direction, updating its Africa exhibit and collaborating with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums on breeding. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)
Gary Kazanjian
Zookeeper Sara Rogers is shown during a training session for Amahle, one of three elephants at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo in Fresno, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023. A community in the heart of California's farm belt has been drawn into a growing global debate over whether elephants should be in zoos. In recent years, some larger zoos have phased out elephant exhibits, but the Fresno Chaffee Zoo has gone in another direction, updating its Africa exhibit and collaborating with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums on breeding. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)
Gary Kazanjian
The front entrance of the Fresno Chaffee Zoo is shown in Fresno, Calif., on Jan. 30, 2023. A community in the heart of California's farm belt has been drawn into a growing global debate over whether elephants should be in zoos. In recent years, some larger zoos have phased out elephant exhibits, but the Fresno Chaffee Zoo has gone in another direction, updating its Africa exhibit and collaborating with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums on breeding. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)
Gary Kazanjian
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.