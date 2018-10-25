WAVERLY -- Ten Wartburg College seniors have been selected for the 2018 Homecoming Court.
Those selected include Madison Bloker, a journalism and communication major from Clarksville; Nicole Adair, a business administration major from Reinbeck; Abby Klug, a English and history major from Cedar Falls; Connor Frerichs, a biology major from New Hampton; and Seth Jobes-Ryan, a economics and actuarial science major from Waterloo.
Members of the court were selected by the junior and senior classes.
All members of the student body choose the king and queen, with the coronation ceremony following Kastle Kapers, the student-led variety show, today.
