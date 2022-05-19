Warren Transport begins construction on new 36,000 SF Waterloo headquarters

WATERLOO — A trucking company with roots in Waterloo dating back to 1949 will be sticking around for years to come.

Warren Transport executives, with the help of Grow Cedar Valley ambassadors and Mayor Quentin Hart, broke ground on a new 36,000 square foot headquarters Thursday at 3124 Titan Trail off Ridgeway Avenue and Greyhound Drive.

“It’s been a long time coming. Warren Transport’s been a part of the Cedar Valley area for 70 plus years, and we’ve outgrown our current facility,” said President Jim Schommer. “We’re now looking forward to investing in our new corporate facility.”

The company, with about 115 Cedar Valley employees, will move from its current location at 210 Beck Ave., which Schommer estimated to be about 30% smaller than the new one.

That site, though, is about twice the size of the current plot, and executives said that lends additional space for possible future expansion.

Schommer said the company chose to keep its main office in Waterloo “because of the good people.”

“We’re also heavily focused here, and our customer base is here,” Schommer said. “This is where we want to be.”

McGough Construction is undertaking the estimated $13 million project in the Greenbelt Centre Business Park. It’s expected to be completed by the end of this year or the beginning of 2023.

Plans for the state-of-the-art building were developed in 2019, but executives say the COVID-19 pandemic slowed progress.

Warren Transport is a benefactor of the city’s tax increment financing program as well as other assistance from the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s High Quality Jobs Program.

A 2019 Courier story projected the company would add four employees after building the larger facility.

Local restaurant testing waters of expansion David Bryant’s testing the waters of a possible expansion by starting to operate in Kansas City. According to Bryant, he received the invite by Callsign Brewery and several local barbecue restaurants to come and do pop-up work for festivals and events in the city such as First Friday. From there, if the venture is successful, they’ll do what they’ve done in Waterloo and open up a new restaurant.

The company leases two other locations for its operations and now will be able to leave them because the new headquarters will allow it to have all employees in one more-collaborative space.

Another advantage is better visibility, as opposed to being tucked away behind Calvary Cemetery near Black Hawk Creek and U.S. Highway 218.

Bob's Guitars opened in 1996 lives on with new ownership, fresh mural Matt Hartleip, one of the store’s teachers, was the “good buyer” Bob Guthart sought, and he officially became the new owner Oct. 1 after selling a “ceremonious” set of guitar picks.

The new building will also be closer to U.S. Highway 20 and U.S. Highway 63 along with Love’s Travel Stop, a truck plaza and convenience store. As a carrier for agricultural transport clients, another benefit to remaining in Waterloo is being close to Deere and Co. facilities.

The firm’s overall operations are not expected to change.

Warren Transport serves its freight customers through nine other terminals across the country and also offers services into Mexico and Canada.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.