WATERLOO -- Sunny, warm temperatures made Northeast Iowa feel more like spring than the dead of winter Saturday -- and that's likely to continue most of this week, according to forecasters.
Waterloo's high temperature in the low 50s on Saturday and a low temperature of 27 degrees were both much higher than average for this time of year, prompting northeast Iowans with cabin fever to hit the trails or use the opportunity to take down their Christmas lights.
The average temperature for Jan. 5 in Waterloo is 27 degrees for the high and 10 degree for the low, said senior meteorologist Melinda Beerends with the Des Moines bureau of the National Weather Service.
Even Sunday's high temperature of 39 degrees "is more than 10 degrees above average," she said.
A Wednesday cool-down with a currently-forecasted high of 24 is an anomaly, Beerends said.
"Otherwise, the rest of the entire week through next Saturday looks very mild and above average, and it still looks like that beyond that -- maybe into next week," she said.
The reason for the unseasonably warm temperatures? A "very warm," high-pressure air mass moving over Iowa is bringing calm conditions, and that high pressure is keeping cold air from coming in from Canada, Beerends said.
"That allows the more milder air coming in from the south and west to filter in," Beerends said.
That means melting snow and ice, and precipitation falling Sunday night and perhaps Monday in the form of rain, according to the NWS.
But Beerends cautioned that northeast Iowans shouldn't get lulled into thinking it's an early spring -- the NWS's four-week outlook is right now predicting a colder-than-average trend by next month.
"Realize that it is still January, and even though it looks like we're at an above-average trend, there could still be cold shots," she said. "Winter's not over yet."
