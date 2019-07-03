WATERLOO — Looking for somewhere to go to watch fireworks this holiday? Many communities have moved them to their town celebrations or to weekends.
Here is a rundown of fireworks displays in the area.
Independence: July 4 at 10 p.m. over the Wapsipinicon River
Reinbeck: July 4 at dusk at Elmwood Park.
Shell Rock: July 5 at 10 p.m. behind Waverly-Shell Rock elementary school. Rain date is July 6.
Waterloo: July 6 at the RiverLoop Amphitheater in Waterloo. Music at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., followed by fireworks at 10 p.m.
Dunkerton: July 19 during Dunkerton Days downtown after dark. Prior events include live music by Wildcard, a bean bag tournament and car show. The celebration also has events the following day, including a parade, mud volleyball and live music at 9 p.m. A full list of events, times and locations can be found on their Facebook page.
Grundy Center: July 20 at dusk at the Grundy County fairgrounds.
Hudson: July 20 during Hudson Days, after dark on Beech Nut Golf Course.
Sumner: July 20 during Sumner Days, after dark at the Sumner Cub Park.
Waverly: July 20 at 10 p.m. during Heritage Days at Bremer County fairgrounds.
Denver: Aug. 16 during Denver Days at 9:30 p.m. at Denver High School.
