Wandering Hudson bison discovered in July 'has been taken care of'
Wandering Hudson bison discovered in July 'has been taken care of'

Hudson Bison

A screen capture from a video shows a loose bison on Watters Road west of Hudson on July 17.

 Courtesy photo

HUDSON — A rogue bison spotted in July roaming the streets of Hudson remains a mystery, although rumors have surfaced the animal was captured during harvest season.

Hudson law enforcement officer Scott Wiersma said speculation indicates the bison could possibly no longer be “a threat to the community or the motoring public.” He said he couldn’t give any more details.

Captain Mark Herbst with the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office said nothing has been confirmed.

“We did have law enforcement sightings of it for several months, but we hope it made its way back home to the rest of its herd,” Herbst said.

Herbst also could not confirm the identification of the owner of the animal, but said it likely belongs to an area farmer with a herd of buffalo.

The elusive bison was spotted exclusively at night on Watters and Zaneta roads west of Hudson near Black Hawk Creek. Law enforcement officers familiar with the case believe the bison stayed hidden in the shade of the cornfields during the hot summer days and snuck out to the creek for water during the night.

Due to crop conditions, officers were unable to corral or capture the animal. Deputies checked with area farmers known to raise bison but none of them indicated they were missing an animal, deputies said.

“When livestock get out it’s a real concern to the farmer,” Herbst said. “They’re super concerned with what it could do to a human, like being hit with cars, often times they could be hurt or worse.”

