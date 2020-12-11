Wandering Hudson bison discovered in July 'has been taken care of'

HUDSON — A rogue bison spotted in July roaming the streets of Hudson remains a mystery, although rumors have surfaced the animal was captured during harvest season.

Hudson law enforcement officer Scott Wiersma said speculation indicates the bison could possibly no longer be “a threat to the community or the motoring public.” He said he couldn’t give any more details.

Captain Mark Herbst with the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office said nothing has been confirmed.

“We did have law enforcement sightings of it for several months, but we hope it made its way back home to the rest of its herd,” Herbst said.

Herbst also could not confirm the identification of the owner of the animal, but said it likely belongs to an area farmer with a herd of buffalo.

The elusive bison was spotted exclusively at night on Watters and Zaneta roads west of Hudson near Black Hawk Creek. Law enforcement officers familiar with the case believe the bison stayed hidden in the shade of the cornfields during the hot summer days and snuck out to the creek for water during the night.