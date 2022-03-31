'Walt Whitman' one-man show farewell performance April 6 at UNI's Lang Hall

'Walt Whitman' farewell show set

CEDAR FALLS -- Dr. Bill Koch, adjunct professor of English at the University of Northern Iowa, will present the farewell performance April 6 of his one-man show "Walt Whitman Live!!" The performance is at 7:30 pm in the UNI’s Lang Auditorium, as he prepares to retire after 23 years of teaching at UNI.

The show presents Whitman speaking on some of the major themes in his poetry, his observations on American culture, his experience of the Civil War, and his views on Abraham Lincoln. Music and slide pictures are incorporated into the 50-minute presentation.

Koch has been a Whitman re-enactor for 24 years, and has performed as Walt Whitman across Iowa and surrounding states, including the Old State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. This performance is free and open to the public. It is sponsored by the Department of Languages & Literatures at the University of Northern Iowa.

