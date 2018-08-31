WAVERLY — The Waverly Rotary Club will host a German-themed Marv Walston Fall Feastival on Sept. 13 to raise money for local and international projects.
The Butcher Block of Waverly will cater German foods for the event, which will be at the Waverly Area Veterans Post. The evening begins with a cash bar at 6 p.m., followed by the meal at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 and available from Waverly Rotarians or at First National Bank’s downtown Waverly location.
Festeberg, a Wartburg College men’s choral group, will provide entertainment.
The event honors the late Marv Walston, a Waverly Rotarian who spearheaded this event for many years before his death in May. Proceeds from the dinner will support a variety of initiatives.
Locally, the Waverly Rotary Club annually funds three $1,000 scholarships for Waverly-Shell Rock High School seniors and attendance by two middle school and two high school students at a Rotary summer leadership camp. The club has sponsored a Rotary Youth Exchange student from France for the past two years as well as sending a W-SR High School student to France this fall through the RYE program.
This year, the group is partnering with Self-Help International on a substantial clean water initiative in Nicaragua.
The Waverly Rotary Club meets at noon Thursdays at the veterans post. New members are always welcome.
